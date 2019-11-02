Surely there are skeptics out there. Many people don’t feel like cats give any indication that they even like their humans, let alone love them.
There’s no doubt cats can be aloof. And to add insult to injury, they employ the same facial expressions for most of their emotions. But have no fear cat lovers; as cats express love for their owners in many ways.
Some methods are obvious, while others are a little more covert, and the experts at petmd.com can shed some light on their hidden meanings.
First, your cat brings you presents. You might not appreciate the gift of dead mice or snakes, but when your cat brings you their kill, it’s meant as a present. Cats are natural hunters, so when they bring you these gifts, they are trying to win over your affection.
Your kitty will flash you their tummy. Like most animals, cats do not show their stomachs to just anyone. If your cat rolls over on its back to give you a view of their adorable belly, this is an indication that they feel comfortable around you. And not only this, but they feel loved and protected by you, rendering themselves defenseless while on their backs.
Your cat has a thing for head butting you. Although you would never think of this as a friendly gesture with another human, to receive a head butt from a cat is a pretty big deal. When your cat shares this special privilege with you, they are depositing facial pheromones on to you. These serve to represent their feelings, and their possession towards you, as if they are leaving their scent to claim you with.
When your cat gives you “Love Bites”, these tender nibbles are one of the ways of showing their affections towards you. It’s much different than a bite that could cause bodily harm, and tickles more than anything.
Cats often linger or follow around their owners when they are fond of them. So, if that furry feline is rubbing around your legs — or even accidentally tripping you as you walk — know that they are only doing this because they want to be close to you.
Do you feel like your cat kneads you like pizza dough? This is really their way of showing you the love they developed as babies when nursing from their mothers. Usually when your cat stays by your side while snoozing, they are known to drift themselves into a heavenly state while kneading away at parts of your body.
A cat’s tail is like a mood sensor and when a cat twitches the tip of its tail, each movement depicts their feelings. If your cat holds their tail up casually, flipping the tip when they’re around you, they think you’re the cat’s meow.
Everyone knows that a cat purrs when it’s happy. If your kitty happens to purr loudly every time you pay them some attention, this is a very good sign they’ve developed special feelings for you.
Cats only tend to make eye contact with those they know well and have developed a sense of trust. So, if you catch your kitty giving you the eye, don’t be worried. When your kitty locks eyes with you, casting a slow blink once eyes are met, this is their version of a kiss. Next time you catch your kitty doing this, be a sweetie and give them a slow blink in return.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Urgent Pet Care:
Max is a male 10-year-old chocolate Lab who is ready for his retirement home. But not just any kind of retirement home, as this guy still has plenty of energy! He has a “go with the flow” kind of personality and is hoping his new home has a yard for fetch.
Blanche is such a beautiful girl. This 8-month-old medium hair arrived as a stray back in September. She is social and playful with both humans and other cats.
Meet Breeze. This 2-year-old female domestic shorthair arrived as a stray in September and is quiet and demure.
Creole appears very stoic in his featured photograph. This nearly 2-year-old male domestic shorthair arrived as a stray and is ready to run around your home.
Come visit these pets and all their friends. We are open today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday to Friday 12 to 6 p.m. We are located at 1020 Railroad Ave in Council Bluffs. Also, join us at PetSmart in Council Bluffs on Nov. 8, 9, and 10 for their National Adoption Weekend as there will be dozens of adoptable animals during this exciting event.
