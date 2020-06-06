The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved 3% raises for administrators during its most recent meeting.
The increase includes principals, associate principals, the activities director and district-level administrators, except Superintendent Eric Knost. His salary for next year will be negotiated during the board’s next meeting on June 15, according to Andrea Raes, business manager.
“I’ve made a lot of adjustments to employee groups to get us in line with our competitors,” Knost said at Monday’s meeting. “I’m not asking for a raise.”
The board also approved the purchase of real estate. The property involved and terms of the agreement were worked out in closed session and will not be made public until after the closing, Knost said.
“I’m hopeful that will be sometime this month,” he said.
The board set dates for its meetings during the 2020-21 fiscal year. Its only meeting in July will be on July 20. The board will hold a single meeting in September on Sept. 21. During all other months, it will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month, as it has done during the current year, which ends June 30.
In other business, the board did the following:
• Approved the renewal of its Adobe license from JourneyEd at a cost of $12,125.
• Approved renewal of the district’s i-Ready license from Curriculum Associates for $39,512.40.
• Approved renewal of its Microsoft license from JourneyEd for $11,552.80.
