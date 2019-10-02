Lewis Township Fire and Rescue will celebrate its 50th year anniversary at the annual open house from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Activities and demonstrations will be held at 19770 Cypress Ave., in Council Bluffs.
Offsite parking will be available at Salem United Methodist Church, 14955 Somerset Ave., with a shuttle to transport attendees.
“We want everybody to come out, enjoy the day with us, celebrate 50 years, and hopefully learn some safety tips from us,” Lewis Township Fire and Rescue chief Jeremy Meyers said.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary, dunk a firefighter, and cotton candy have been added to the festivities.
Three strikes for the dunk tank will be $1, with proceeds supporting Glenwood Police K9 unit. This cause supports K9 Zeke and his handler, Noah Hahn, to afford a K9-specific medical bag.
“(Hahn) used to be one of our officers, but he had to resign when he got hired down there,” Meyers said. “We knew he needed a medical bag so we thought we’d donate toward that.”
Other events include a Car Bash for Kids, fire truck rides, a lunch with free will donations and clowns.
Funds from the car smash will go toward Project Austin at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha.
A jaws of life demonstration with drama students from Lewis Central Schools, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters will be presented and recorded for future safety demonstrations.
“We would like to see everyone come out and enjoy the day and I hope it will be a nice day out. We appreciate all of the community support we get,” Meyers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.