The Council Bluffs Public Library will host local storyteller Linda Garcia-Perez for a story time followed by a craft activity from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday.
Garcia-Perez is a Mexican-American Chicana artist who has been active for more than 40 years creating, teaching and exhibiting Mexican/Latino folk and indigenous arts and traditional culture.
The story time will be held in Meeting Room A of the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. The program is free and open to the public. Space and supplies are limited.
Reforma, the National Association to Promote Library & Information Science to Latinos and the Spanish Speaking, believes that storytelling and oral traditions are key to the transmission and preservation of culture, as well as a significant tool in developing literacy skills.
Noche de Cuentos was launched in 2010 to promote and preserve the art of storytelling within the Latino communities in the U.S.
The Council Bluffs Public Library was one of eight libraries nationally to receive a Noches de Cuentos grant.
For additional information, contact Yvonne Rodriguez, 712-323-7553, ext. 110, yrodriguez@councilbluffslibrary.org.
