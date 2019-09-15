The Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. will host Lori Sporrer of Hamilton Relay at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Hamilton Relay provides traditional relay services for the state of Iowa, including TTY.
A TTY is a special device that lets people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired use the telephone to communicate, by allowing them to type messages back and forth to one another instead of talking and listening.
Sporrer will explain the captioned telephone service, or CapTel, available through Relay Iowa. With a CapTel device, individuals can listen and read word-for-word captions of a phone call, making clear communication easy.
This event will be held in Meeting Room B at the library and is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 712-323-7553, Ext. 132.
— Jon Leu
