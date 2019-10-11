For the second time this year, the Council Bluffs Lions Club is hosting a unique garage sale to help raise money for local community projects — this time the Micah House shelter.
The sale will be held Oct. 18 and 19 at Crocker’s Carriage House, located behind the home of Mary Hume at 416 Oakland Ave., a longtime member of the club.
Now retired from a career in nursing followed by a second career in real estate, Hume for many years purchased antique and collectible items locally for dealers in the Kansas City area.
“In August we sold unusual stuff that I’ve collected over the years, an eclectic collection of antiques and collectibles,” Hume said.
“We’re moving towards winter and the holiday season, so we’ll be offering nativity sets a Christmas village, antique sleds that can be used to create unique holiday porch decorations,” she added. “We’ll also have some furniture, glassware, paintings quilts and hand-made items,” she said. “There are items here that people can use to decorate their homes for the holiday season or give as Christmas gifts.”
Among the more unusual items that will be offered are a 1910-vintage hand-pumped vacuum cleaner and an antique wooden ironing board — an item that is frequently repurposed today as a makeshift bar.
Also included among the items to be sold are a number of old tools, including a buck saw and a scythe.
In addition to the items being offered from things collected by Hume, other members of the Lions Club have donated items to be sold at the fundraiser.
“It’s an opportunity for people on limited budgets to purchase some nice items for their homes or apartments while they are helping the women and families who turn to the Micah House for assistance,” Hume said. “As an organization hoping to help the community, we’re very sympathetic because some of the women and their families have so little.”
She said the sale earlier this year allowed the Lions Club to purchase and fill 450 backpacks for flood victims as well as gift cards flood victims could use to purchase food.
Hours for the garage sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 18 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 19.
