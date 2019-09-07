Kioko (Little Flower) and her sibling, Yoshi (Good Luck) were owner surrenders to Midlands Humane Society in July of 2018. Shortly after their birth, they were not doing well in the shelter environment and they came to SOLAS Rescue for foster care.
With SOLAS they received the tender loving care that they needed and they have grown into healthy youngsters. These darling little boys can be adopted together or separately through SOLAS.
Clancy, an adorable, friendly and affectionate fellow, was left in a vacant house that was being renovated. A nice couple heard him meowing and crying, but, unfortunately, they couldn’t keep him.
SOLAS Rescue now has this amazing red Tabby that has white feet and a unique white blaze on his chest. This is your opportunity to provide a loving home for a fantastic adorable feline. Clancy appears to get along great with other cats, and he’ll be a wonderful companion for families or “cat loving” seniors.
Simba, a stunning Siamese was literally, “up a tree” and was shivering and terrified in November of 2018. Luckily, he was rescued by a very nice person who took him to MHS. Simba is currently in foster care with SOLAS Rescue. Simba has a wonderful “purrsonality” and he’ll fit in with the right family.
Simba is big and bold so senior citizens might not enjoy him perching on their shoulders. Cat to shoulders in “one leap” could be too much for a senior citizen. Please keep in mind that Simba is is a lover who is also playful and affectionate.
