A trucking company’s metal machine shed was consumed by fire Tuesday night in Lewis Township.
The call came in at 10:15 p.m. about a structure fire at Pioneer Trail and Bluebird Lane, Lewis Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeremy Meyers said.
Meyers’ squad sprang into action, with assistance from the Council Bluffs, McClelland and Treynor fire departments.
“Without them, we couldn’t have done it,” Meyers said of the assisting agencies, which had to help transport water to battle the blaze. “There were no hydrants right there; we had to haul water from Lewis Township school.”
Meyers, who was at the scene, said that the responding departments were successful in containing the fire to its building of origin, Saar Trucking, and preventing the flames from spreading to a nearby structure, which stood just 10 to 15 feet away.
The cause of the fire, which resulted in a total loss for the business, is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office, Meyers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.