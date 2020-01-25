With school breaks, family time, vacations and other holiday activities throughout Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, there’s usually a shortage of blood around this time of year, according to Katie Schlattmann with the American Red Cross.
A blood drive at the Council Bluffs Public Library Friday was one way Red Cross combated the shortage, especially reaching out to individuals with type O blood.
“Type O blood is what (first responders) reach for first in a car accident or emergency situation where they don’t have time to blood type the patient,” Schlattmann said.
Less than 7% of the population is O negative, she said.
Multiple donors Friday had O positive or O negative blood types, although donors of all blood types were welcomed.
“I work in the medical field, so I know patients who have needed blood,” donor Kaycee Endriss said.
To help draw people to the event, staff gave donors long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirts. Red Cross doesn’t always give T-shirts, although they sometimes do provide incentives or promotions for people to come out, according to Ben Johnson with the library, who coordinated the blood drive.
“When there’s a particular need or shortage they prioritize people coming out,” Johnson said.
The Red Cross and NFL showed this priority with a recent national campaign that ran from Jan. 1 to the 19.
Anyone who gave blood during that time was automatically entered into a raffle for one donor to win two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three night hotel accommodations at The Alexander All Suite Oceanfront Resort and a $500 gift card for expenses.
The participants Friday were not entered in the contest.
However, they were some of the multiple individuals Friday who donated blood in order to help with the national shortage.
“I’ve had several personal stories of people who’ve needed blood in my life,” Schlattmann said. “It means the world to me.”
With their combined efforts, the drive met their goal of 16 units of blood and then some — ending with 22 units.
This also helped with the national goal of 14,000 units needed per day. It also gives patients with an elective surgery that option where they may have to wait because of the shortage.
“Thank you for supporting the American Red Cross, we genuinely appreciate you and hope to see you again soon,” Schlattmann said.
The next blood drive at at the Council Bluffs library at 400 Willow Ave is currently scheduled for April 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It’s requested to RSVP to donate blood to keep from waiting, although walk-ins are accepted.
More local opportunities to give blood, including at the Red Cross Loess Hills chapter at 705 N. 16th St., can be found at redcross.org.
