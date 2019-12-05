Preschool students and teachers in Kigali Rwanda are about to receive handmade care packages from Council Bluffs for the holidays.
The packages were put together Thursday with help from Camelot Village independent senior apartment complex residents, five Abraham Lincoln High School student council members, and Kara Higgins, founder of the nonprofit Imana Kids.
Before the project began, an area resident read in the Nonpareil about other projects at Camelot Village and decided to donate fabric, said Melissa Stark, service coordinator for Camelot Village.
The idea to use the fabric for preschool students and teachers in Kigali came after Higgins showed a presentation about the area. Higgins co-founded Imana Kids in 2013 after visiting an orphanage there that year, according to the organization’s website.
The organization, founded by Higgins and her husband Ryan, works to care for women and orphans in the country.
“Evidently, the children have uniforms they wear to school but they don’t have play clothes,” Stark said.
Volunteers used the donated fabric to make aprons with pockets, along with play clothes and some aprons for the preschoolers. The process took two to three months to complete.
The previous year residents handmade fleece scarves and hats for the homeless, Stark said.
“The residents get a lot of satisfaction being able to create things that people will appreciate,” she said.
Higgins also contacted Abraham Lincoln High School to get students involved in the project.
Abraham Lincoln High School National Honor Society members Molly Higgins — Ryan and Kara Higgins’ daughter; Jaidyn Orozco; Alexis Phillips; Andres Valdez Perez; and Daniel Fitch all contributed Thursday at the independent senior apartment complex.
The students made bracelets and organized the care packages to be distributed over the holiday season.
Overall, there were 13 care packages for the teachers, and the students are expected to receive 203 packages as they are individually sponsored.
“It was really nice for the residents to have students work with them,” Kara Higgins said.
Higgins said Imana Kids will ensure the care packages make it to the villages. She said the nonprofit is always looking for people to get involved as well.
To find out more about Imana Kids, go to imanakids.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.