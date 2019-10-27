A domestic violence survivor is smiling bright again thanks to a Council Bluffs dentist.
October is domestic violence awareness month, and a survivor anonymously wished to come forward to tell her story and thank Broadway Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, specifically Dr. Cary Jackson. The survivor will be referred to as Jane Doe throughout this article.
Doe was attacked by her partner in February in 2014 and a front tooth loosened. When she was attacked again that same year in March the tooth fell out.
“You see someone without a front tooth and you automatically think ‘Oh, they didn’t take care of their teeth,’ or ‘Oh they are on drugs.’ Especially working in the professional world, it’s embarrassing,” Doe said. “I like to smile, and for a long time I covered my mouth because it’s embarrassing.”
Doe checked what a new tooth would cost at multiple dentist locations — each costing thousands of dollars.
“Dental insurance doesn’t cover a new tooth. By the time I learned there were services that would pay for it like the Crime Victims Assistance Division, the length of time had passed when I could have had them cover it.”
Throughout her visits, Doe said she never told those dentists how she lost her tooth. She was seen at Broadway Family & Cosmetic Dentistry four years later in 2018.
“Dr. Jackson was going through all sorts of work I would need before I could get to the tooth. Basically, he told me you can build a new house, but if the foundation isn’t good there’s not point in building a new house,” she said. “I was having a meltdown in a chair and he said, ‘Wait, somebody did that to you?’ I said ‘Yeah,’ and that was kind of it.”
Doe was paying for her visit and scheduling another appointment when Jackson returned with paperwork for Give Back a Smile, a dental program that supports dental work for survivors or victims of domestic or sexual violence.
Jackson had been a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry for “a few years,” and had been interested in its program Give Back a Smile since he heard about it about a year ago.
He had previously done some free work over the years to benefit community members when able, he said.
“It’s a good program for patients to know about,” Jackson said. “If people are victims of that abuse it leaves lasting marks. This is one part of that road to recovery.”
Give Back a Smile is a service provided for adult women and men who lost teeth in their smile zone (teeth you see when you smile) from a former partner or spouse, family member or from sexual assault, according to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry website.
Domestic abuse victims must be away from the abuser for at least a year, and meet with a specialist such as a domestic violence/sexual assault advocate or therapist, the website said.
Doe said she sent in her application in January and in February her case was approved. A place to create the bridge for her tooth was found in March.
Other steps included filling cavities and deep cleanings.
In June, 2019, the rest of the steps were completed and the new tooth was put in, 5 years after the initial incident.
Doe said anyone suffering from domestic violence should not stay silent and there are safe places to speak like dentists and doctors offices.
Anyone who would benefit from Give Back a Smile could apply online at aacd.com/aboutGBAS.
“I am known for my laugh and smile, but that was taken. I still sometimes find myself covering my mouth,” Doe said. “Now, I don’t have to cover my mouth. I can smile, and I can be me again.”
