Charles “Charlie” Jacobs, a man known in Council Bluffs for his drag racing finesse and for his ownership Jacobs Restaurant & Lounge, died in his sleep Sunday, at the age of 79.
Jacobs was born on Dec. 19, 1939, in Corning.
He attended Corning High School, where he was a star athlete in football and a state runner-up in wrestling.
In 1957, Jacobs married Evelyn Kingery.
“While in his 20s and early 30s, his favorite hobby was drag racing on the weekends and working as a mechanic at night from his immaculately kept garage at his home so that he could afford to purchase the car parts for his drag cars,” the obituary read.
Jacobs raced circuits in Omaha, Colorado, South Dakota, Minnesota, New Jersey and Canada.
He worked for Stauffer Chemical as the plant manager in Omaha for 20 years. He also worked as a service manager at MAC’s Chevrolet in Crete, Nebraska, before he and Evelyn opened and dedicated themselves to Jacobs Restaurant & Lounge.
They dedicated themselves to the Council Bluffs restaurant from 1978 to 1995, with help from his best friend Lloyd Arnold.
Jacobs Lounge was one of the first restaurants to have a large screen TV which “Charlie and his family of customers loved to view his favorite sport of drag racing along with cheering on his favorite teams,” the obituary stated.
“He loved to play golf loved to converse with people. He could talk to anybody. He would brag about his family and all the things they’ve done and he was one of those guys you could talk to,” said former Council Bluffs mayor Tom Hanafan.
“Him and Evelyn operated that facility for a number of years, it was a great facility and had great food there,” Hanafan said.
Jacobs was a fan of the Iowa State Cyclones, Iowa Hawkeyes, and the Green Bay Packers.
Jacobs is survived by his wife Evelyn, Schnauzer Buddy, two children, Cal Jacobs and Lynn Higginbotham; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers Lyle and Marvin Jacobs, and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home, 545 Willow Ave.
For the full obituary, see page 7A.
