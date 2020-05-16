As National Police Week comes to an end, it gives a chance to celebrate local law enforcement from the Council Bluffs Police Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol.
Within the past year, those departments welcomed multiple new officers to serve the community as well. The Council Bluffs Police Department welcomed six new officers, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office five and Iowa State Patrol 24.
Police department officers included: Clayton Juhl, John Kuebler, Cody Schoening, Sara Van Maanen, Deana Roth and Meghan Thomson.
Sheriff department officers included: Trey Carstens, Jennifer Geronimo, Jeremy Harker, Travis Kephart and Teresa Schultz.
State patrol officers included: Bryce Billharz, Christopher Burrows, Cody Campbell, Jeremy Cole, Travis Dake, Luke Ferguson, Karson Gonnerman, Andrew Hansen, Brian Hillyer, Trevor Kabala, Bradley Klosterboer, Conner Lamp, Matthew Lively, Tyler Mikkelson, Jacob Murphy, Aaron Ockenfels, Aaron Onder, Taylor Pratt, Mathias Robinson, Elizabeth Sibenaller, Garrett Steffen, Michael Taylor, Hai Tran and Heidi Walters.
Some of those new law enforcement members were available for comment and spoke on why they became an officer and what that means to them.
“This is a family tradition for me. It means being a leader when you’re needed most, and stepping up in situations where others might not step up,” said Roth, who was recently sworn in as a Council Bluffs police officer.
Roth’s father and grandfather both served with the department as officers. Roth grew up in the community, and described joining the department as: “Part of tradition, and part of my family name.”
Another reason she joined was as a way to give back to the community that helped her family when her father had cancer and died a few years ago.
Roth and Thomson were both sworn in on April 20. Their swearing in ceremony was described as “different” since only three people could attend for each person sworn in, and it was broadcast online.
“Other swearing in ceremony rooms were typically packed with friends, family and colleagues. We weren’t able to have that this year because of the virus, but thankfully it was on Facebook Live for others to see,” Thomson said.
Thomson grew up on a farm in Ida Grove.
She came to the metro area because her mother lived in Omaha and attended college at University of Nebraska Omaha. She’s currently taking online classes and is on schedule to graduate with a Masters in Criminology in August.
When Thomson was asked what being an officer meant to her she described it as: “Having a heart for the community, caring about people, protecting life and property and being a role model.”
Van Maanen graduated the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy's 290th Basic Class on April 17. The academy was cut short by an estimated three to four weeks. Training was finished online, with some hands on training done within the department.
Like Roth, Van Maanen also grew up with her family involved in law enforcement. Her parents and grandfather worked in the Kansas City metro area.
“I grew up hearing the stories. I didn’t realize I had such an interest in it until I got into college and had an internship with another department,” Van Maanen said.
She moved Omaha about two years ago when she started grad school. She applied to the Council Bluffs police department that year as well. Since then Van Maanen’s process took slightly longer than normal, as she and her husband had a son.
Van Maanen stayed home with her child for five months where she was able to bond and train to get ready for the academy.
“It seemed overwhelming at the time, but I think it really helped my family overall and I’m excited to have him be a part of this whole experience. To be able to look back at this in the future and tell him all about it,” Van Maanen said.
Geronimo was sworn in as a Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office deputy earlier this year.
Originally from Omaha, Geronimo worked as a correctional officer for a few years previously before joining the sheriff’s office. Geronimo said she’s particularly excited to work in the community.
She was drawn to criminal justice after seeing how first responders assisted after 9-11.
“Throughout my career I plan to be vigilant throughout the community,” she said.
No new Iowa State Patrol officers were available to comment by press time.
