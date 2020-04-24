A local progressive organization is hosting a virtual rally about long-term care facilities today.
Southwest Iowa Indivisible will host a "Protecting Seniors in Long Term Care" rally on videoconferencing website Zoom at noon, according to a release.
The group called the continued outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Iowa nursing homes "shocking." During a livestreamed press conference on Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said there have been 12 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state.
The group pointed to an outbreak at the Douglas County Health Center in Iowa and asked “When will it happen here?”
The release said the rally will include:
• Speakers who have family members in long-term care who are at risk of being exposed to COVID-19 by transfers or visitor exposures.
• Medical professionals and health care advocates.
• Iowa Rep. Molly Donahue, D-68, of Linn County, a COVID-19 hot zone in the state, will speak as well.
Go to us02web.zoom.us/j/83740213583?pwd=UEV4N3BpejVIQnFDL25XbnorYXJTUT09 to access the Zoom meeting. The meeting ID is 837 4021 3583, with password 210977.
For more information, go to the "ZOOM Rally: Protecting Seniors in Long Term Care" Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.