With more than three decades of civil service, long-time postal clerk Annie Morgan will retire at the end of the day Friday.
A native of Omaha, Morgan joined the U.S. Navy a year after her 1982 graduation from Bryan High School, serving from 1983 to 1987 as a communications specialist.
Living in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, following her service with the U.S. Navy, Morgan was hired by the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk.
Returning from her overseas assignment, she worked at the Post Office in Blair, Nebraska, and at the Boys Town Post Office in Omaha as a clerk before coming to the Council Bluffs Post Office 18 years ago.
She said her entire career with the Postal Service has been as a clerk working inside the Post Offices she’s been assigned to.
Morgan said she has no specific plans for retirement, but she was quick to add, “I’ve got a home I’ve got to go through.”
Accustomed to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season for those using the Post Office, Morgan quickly added, “And I’m planning to enjoy my first Christmas in 27 years.”
