In this file photo, a new U.S. flag, which was presented by WoodmenLife representatives, flies over Council Bluffs' Eagle of Honor Plaza at the RailsWest Museum on Thursday, June 14, 2018.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Several area agencies and businesses have joined forces to host a free dinner for veterans on Friday at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St.

Costs for guests attending the dinner will be $10. The meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The special guest speaker will be Major James Avrams.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to 712-323-5995, Ext. 0 by Thursday, Nov. 1.

Donations of food items will be acepted to fill the VA Food Pantry.

Sponsoring organizations include the Y, Hoy-Kilnoski Funderal Home, Connections Agency On Aging, Country House, Pottawattamie County, Visiting Nurse Association, The Heritage at Fox Run, Angels Care Home Health, Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodrings Funeral Home and MediGuard USA.

