Several area agencies and businesses have joined forces to host a free dinner for veterans on Friday at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St.
Costs for guests attending the dinner will be $10. The meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The special guest speaker will be Major James Avrams.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to 712-323-5995, Ext. 0 by Thursday, Nov. 1.
Donations of food items will be acepted to fill the VA Food Pantry.
Sponsoring organizations include the Y, Hoy-Kilnoski Funderal Home, Connections Agency On Aging, Country House, Pottawattamie County, Visiting Nurse Association, The Heritage at Fox Run, Angels Care Home Health, Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodrings Funeral Home and MediGuard USA.
