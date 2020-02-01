A Council Bluffs woman has won a $100,000 Powerball prize.
Janice Pester matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in the Jan. 18 drawing. Her initial $50,000 prize was doubled because she opted for the $1 Power Play add-on, which multiples non-jackpot prize amounts by up to 10 times.
Pester purchased her winning ticket at Bucky’s Express, 3501 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs, and claimed her prize on Friday at the lottery’s regional office in Council Bluffs.
She was one number away from winning that night’s $322.6 million jackpot.
The winning numbers in the Jan. 18 drawing were 20-24-38-56-68 and Powerball 18. The Power Play was 2.
The jackpot has continued to climb since then, with Wednesday's jackpot standing at an estimated $394 million.
Players in $2 Powerball choose their first five numbers from a pool of 69, and another number -- called the Powerball -- from a separate pool of 26. The Power Play option is available for an extra $1 per play.
Since getting its start in April 1992 in 15 states with jackpots that started at a guaranteed $2 million, Powerball has grown into one of the world’s biggest and most recognizable lottery games. Today Powerball is played by 47 lotteries across the country with drawings at 9:59 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
