The Protection Committee of the Loess Hills Alliance is soliciting proposals that protect and/or preserve the natural and cultural resources of the Loess Hills, while assuring economic viability and protection of property rights.
Projects may include conservation easements, educational components of land protection, restoration of conservation easement protected lands and public lands and any other proposals that meet the Mission of the Protection Committee and strive to protect and preserve the Loess Hills.
The Committee anticipates awarding up to $12,500 in 2019. Grant awards will be made from available funds provided by the Iowa Legislature. Projects must be located in the Loess Hills landform.
Any person, agency, group or community in the Loess Hills landform is eligible to apply. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
For information and questions, contact Graham McGaffin, protection committee chair, gmcgaffin@tnc.org or 712-898-7165.
— Susan Payne
