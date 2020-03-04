The Loess Hills Missouri River Region shared the organization’s 2019 accomplishments from their Parks to People Plan at a Year-in-Review Celebration on Friday.
They shared their initiative, discussed recent successes and had project managers available to answer questions on past and upcoming projects.
The Parks to People Plan was created in 2014 with partners from Harrison, Mills and Pottawattamie Counties with some help from Lake Manawa staff. The plan focuses on regional projects that enhance economic development along with tourism, public health, social vitality, natural resources, parks, trails and overall regional vibrancy, according to a press release.
“The event was good. We had several board members, a few elected officials and some public people attend,” said Lance Brisbois, project coordinator at Golden Hills RC&D. “Some board members gave talks about what projects happened in 2019.”
One of the organization’s biggest successes was the opening of the Brent’s Trail, a hiking trail in Loess Hills State Forest located in Harrison and Monona Counties. The trail is very rugged terrain so it is only open for hiking activities.
“The trail connects Murray Hill Scenic Overlook and Gleason-Hubel Wildlife Area,” Brisbois said. “We opened in June with an opening hike and almost 200 people attended.”
So far Brent’s Trail has great reviews, stated Shawn Koehler, Area Business Manager for eastern Nebraska. There is an extension planned for this year.
Other projects they have completed this year are the development of a county-wide trail plan for Harrison county, Lake Manawa DREAM playground and interpretive hub and WanderLoess website launch.
Golden Hills RC&D have some priority projects coming up. One of the biggest is the CabInitiative. Three cabins, nine in total, will be built at Willow Lake Recreation Area in Harrison county, Arrowhead Park in Pottawattamie county and Pony Creek Nature Center in Mills county.
Another project they are working on is the Glenwood trail. Once the trail is completed it will be 2.5 miles of in-town trails and five bridges and will eventually connect to the Wabash Trace along Keg Creek to Mineola.
“This project should be breaking ground this year or next year at the latest,” Koehler said. “The trail will be two and a half miles and fully paved. This is exciting because it will get kids off the roads, make a safe way to cross creeks and give people more opportunities for recreational activities.”
Koehler would like to work on how to market themselves better for the future so people can know about the recreational areas.
“We are working together on how to move forward and be more efficient. That has been one of the best parts about this whole entire project,” Koehler said.
