National Public Lands Day is Sept. 29, celebrating public parks, wildlife areas, trails and more across the United States.
The Friends of Loess Hills State Forest and Preparation Canyon State Park are hosting a volunteer opportunity in partnership with the Golden Hills RC&D and Iowa Department of Natural resources at the Little Sioux Unit of the Loess Hills in Harrison County.
Participants will work with DNR staff to remove invading cedars from a native Loess Hills remnant prairie beginning at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Registration is not required and all are welcome to attend some — if not all — of the time dedicated to removing the cedars.
Due to the nature of the work, volunteers should be at least 12 years old and should bring water, sturdy shoes, work gloves and lunch. Although no tools are necessary, volunteers may bring loppers, a bow saw or chainsaw if desired.
Those bringing their own chainsaw are required to wear full personal protective equipment including a hard hat, eye protection, Kevlar chaps, leather gloves and leather boots, preferably steel toe.
Parking is located at the picnic shelter located at 1359 Geneva Place southwest of Pisgah.
Event will be postponed if weather is not cooperative.
