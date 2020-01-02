Golden Hills RC&D is hosting an educational program about winter camping at the new Green Hollow Wildlife Management Area near Thurman in Fremont County.
Participants will learn about backpacking, camping and outdoor cooking in cold weather with experienced backpacker and Park Manager Matt Moles.
The program takes place on Jan. 18 at 4 p.m., overnight until the next morning.
Participants should have some tent-camping experience, and come prepared for winter weather. Anyone who is interested but unable to provide their own camping gear may still join for the hike but not the camping portion. Some gear rental options are available in the region, Golden Hills noted.
The program costs $10 and pre-registration is requested. Learn more and register online at goldenhillsrcd.org/fremontcounty.
Contact project coordinator Lance Brisbois with questions: lance@goldenhillsrcd.org or 712-482-3029.
