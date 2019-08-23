Rita Sealock, a longtime community and education activist in Council Bluffs, died Thursday at Risen Son Christian Village. She was 85.
Sealock was extremely active in the community and served in leadership roles at many organizations.
She was the first female president of the Christian Home Board and succeeded Ron Sealock, who later became her husband. She served on the Council Bluffs School Board for many years, including several terms as president. The Sealocks were members of the Friends of Children’s Square U.S.A., and Rita served as both the treasurer and secretary of the board.
She also served on the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission and numerous other state commissions and committees.
During Rita’s time on the school board, the one-cent sales tax was passed that helped fund projects for Carter Lake Elementary and other schools in Council Bluffs.
In 2007, Rita and her husband, Ron, were the recipients of the Children’s Square Jason Award, which is given annually for service to the community.
In 2015, Council Bluffs Trees Forever, of which she was a founding member, planted a tree in Rita’s honor on the west side of Bayliss Park.
Services are pending at Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory in Council Bluffs.
