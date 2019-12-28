Raise your hand if you spoiled your pets this Christmas. I’m sure many of our readers purchased toys and treats for their cats, dogs, hamsters, snakes, birds and fish, and all kinds of other pets.
Did you hang stockings up on the mantle? Were they filled with awesome presents? Our kittens got tasty treats and a cat-nipped filled mouse. Our dog got a variety of chew bones along with a large banana squeak toy. He successfully pulled out each squeaker in record time.
Whatever remained of the toy was destroyed in about five minutes, with nothing left but piles of white fluff strewn around the family room. True, it was kind of a waste of money … but it was totally worth seeing how much fun he had throwing it around and smacking it into the couch and floor.
However you celebrated with your family, including all furry, feathered, or scaly family members, we hope your holiday was memorable. What we really hope is that more cats and dogs can find their forever homes in the last week of 2019.
We hope to stay on a strong trajectory into 2020. As we wrap up the last few days in this decade, we remain committed to helping animals that come to us. We want to see loving homes for all our cats, dogs and small animals.
Continued education, outreach and interaction for the residents of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County is important to the long-term success of the Midlands Humane Society. Bringing in local students, visiting area businesses and speaking to clubs are all great ways that we can share our message.
The mission of the Midlands Humane Society is “to protect and nurture companion animals and enrich the lives of people who love them.”
Remember, we are happy to present to your organization, club or have your class come visit us and donations are always appreciated. We love to inform our community about what we do, what we need and how the public can get involved with the first humane society in Council Bluffs.
We’d like to thank all those who have help MHS in a variety of ways. From supporters who give generously with their time and treasure, to those who have adopted animals from us, to volunteers who help socialize cats, walk dogs and help clean the facility, for all those who attend special events, to animal control officers in the field who rescue animals in need, to our staff and board who take their jobs very seriously and feel immense pride being part of so many heartwarming stories.
Our Giving Tree, located in the main hallway, is wrapping up for the season, but there is still time to donate. We have received some great donations from our friends and from those visiting MHS for the first time.
Donated supplies are needed all year, and this is a great way to donate items from our “wish list” and benefit MHS with pet food and treats, litter, cleaning and office products, animal care items, leashes, pet toys, and even money.
As a final reminder, please consider making a year-end donation to MHS by visiting our website, www.midlandshumanesociety.org to check out our Bark Friday fundraising campaign. A simple click will ensure that your donation gets right to us.
Your monetary donations, up to $15,000, will be doubled through December 31, thanks to an anonymous gift, helping MHS earn at least $30,000 that goes back to the animals. You can also mail in or drop off a donation.
MHS Animals of the Week:
Archibald is a 6-month-old neutered male Pointer/hound mix. Archibald is a sweet and sensitive little guy looking to join a home that can provide daily exercise and training. Archibald can start off a little shy, but once he’s comfortable he is ready to party. His new owner must be ready to work on potty training, basic obedience, leash skills, kennel training, etc. We think he would enjoy a home with both kids and other animals.
Daisy Mae is a 9-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who is also front declawed, so she will need to be an indoor only cat.
Huney is a 5-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair, who is just as sweet as her namesake.
Lola is a 12-year-old spayed female Jack Russell Terrier mix. Lola is an older gal, but she still has plenty of pep in her step. She is looking to join a laid-back home to enjoy her golden years. Lola seems to get along with just about everyone. We think she would fit into a home that has kids 6 or older and other dogs her size. She needs an owner that can commit to her care as she continues to age.
Please visit these great pets and all their friends. We are open today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.
