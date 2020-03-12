Epidemiologists at the Douglas County Health Department have identified an area of Council Bluffs as one of two locations that had a low-risk exposure to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, according to a release.
Visitors of the Subway inside of the Walmart Supercenter at 1800 N. 16th St. between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday are asked to self-monitor symptoms for 14 days. Possible symptoms of this exposure could be fever, cough or trouble breathing.
Phil Rooney with the Douglas County Health Department said someone in the family group of a 36-year-old Omaha woman who tested positive for coronavirus is believed to have eaten at the Subway and an Omaha Pepperjax Grill.
DCHD said the another location, in Omaha, under low risk of exposure is Pepperjax Grill at 1221 Howard St. Patrons that ate there between the hours of 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Sunday are asked to self-monitor for 14 days.
If you develop symptoms, DCHD is asking you contact your health care provider and inform them of the exposure. Call ahead before you visit a doctor's office or a waiting room, the release stated.
The best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to wash your hands often, avoid sick people, don't touch your face and stay home if you are sick, according to the release.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.