Hundreds of Iowa children are currently in need of a foster family; however, there’s a lack of foster homes in western Iowa, according to a press release by Lutheran Services in Iowa.
LSI impacts tens of thousands of Iowans annually as one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies. The organizations provide services to youth in crisis, people with disabilities and refugees, according to the release.
The agency will host an orientation on foster care and adoption Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave.
“There’s a constant need for families that can keep children connected to their families or accept placement of siblings or teenagers. There’s also a need for foster families that can accept placement for adoption of older children with special needs who can not safely return to their birth family,” Dawn Luetje, director of LSI Foster Care and Adoption, said.
Currently there are only 76 foster homes in the area. Out of the 76, seven homes are adoption-only, nine are providing respite care and 13 are relative-only homes. That leaves only 47 homes open for the remaining foster children.
Typically children under 10 years old are prioritized for homes rather than shelters. However, children as young as seven are in shelters due to lack of local availability of foster homes, according to Luetje.
Available homes are caring for 72 children currently. This had led to issues such as siblings split up within the foster system, Luetje said. Stable home factors such as siblings, a school system, seeing family or continuing regular activities is extremely important for these children, Luetje said.
“You want them to maintain those positive connections they have to their community and school,” she said.
The orientation will touch on multiple areas of what it means to be an adoptive or foster parent. This will include topics, including how important connections are, dealing with developmental issues, behavioral issues as well as trauma or loss.
“It takes people from all walks of life to help with these kids,” she said.
The orientation Monday is free and open to the public. Currently there are 30 openings to attend, although a second orientation will be scheduled if enough people are interested.
More information on LSI and becoming a foster or adoptive parent can be found at LSIowa.org.
