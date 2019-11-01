It’s that time of year again.
The 21st Malvern Music Festival starts today and runs through Saturday night in the Mills County town.
The annual event will be held at the Liberty Memorial Building, 501 Main St. The jam session will feature country, bluegrass, mountain, Civil War, Irish, old-time, traditional and other music, according to organizer Fred Larson.
There will be three extra rooms for acoustic and electric jamming.
The event will start tonight with doors opening at 5 p.m. and a potluck starting at 5:30. The music starts at 7 p.m. and runs to 11 p.m.
On Saturday, the doors open at 10 a.m, with a jam running until 5:45 p.m. A Veterans Day tribute that will honor Joe Stillwell from Malvern, the late Fred Courtier of rural Glenwood and the late Alan Kirshen of Red Oak is planned at 6 p.m.
Music will resume at 6:30 p.m. and run until 11 or later.
“We won’t kick anyone out at 11 p.m., they can play all night,” Larson said.
The festival asks for a $3 donation for Friday and $4 for Saturday. Children under 6 are free. All proceeds go to the Liberty Building fund.
Call Larson at 402-672-8340 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.