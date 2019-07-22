A man working on a truck was critically injured when the truck rolled over him Sunday on a driveway in Honey Creek, authorities said.
The stand that the truck had been on apparently wasn’t secure when the truck rolled shortly after 6 p.m.
The man was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center.
