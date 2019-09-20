At 93 years old, Roland Burger has given a lot of himself.was recognized for donating 30 gallons of blood.
On Thursday, Burger was honored by the American Red Cross for donating 30 gallons of blood. They held a small celebration at the Treynor Community Center in Treynor.
“I’m a WWII veteran, and I started (giving blood) when I was overseas,” Burger said.
He was enlisted in the medics and gave blood for a while, but became serious about it after his youngest daughter had open heart surgery.
“I kind of had a goal in mind of giving 20 (gallons), but the Lord blessed me with good health, so I thought ‘I’m 93 years old and I’ll just keep on giving,’” he said.
He gives blood every eight weeks and encourages others to donate as well — if they are able — especially younger individuals.
“It takes encouragement. It takes the younger people in high school and college to keep this going,” he said.
American Red Cross employees congratulated him on this milestone and thanked him for his donations.
Around every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, and 1 donation can potentially save up to 3 lives, according to statistics from Red Cross. The Red Cross provides 40% of that supply nationally.
“We’re very happy he’s been so faithful in giving,” said Jan Young, Treynor bloodmobile chairperson. “He’s here every Bloodmobile. It’s great that he’s giving so much and has helped so many people with the blood that he’s donated,”
After giving blood, Burger saw the six, 5-gallon buckets and was awarded a pin for his donations.
“The Lord just blessed me with a good life and that’s why I give,” Burger said.
