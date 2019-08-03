A bicyclist was injured Thursday when he lost control while riding near East Manawa Drive and Veterans Memorial Highway, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.
Police and rescue workers responded to the incident at 5:46 p.m.
The cyclist, described in radio traffic as a 51-year-old man, lost control after his bicycle struck a culvert, according to Sgt. Ed Carlson, possibly on the Lake Manawa Trail.
After 12 minutes of searching, emergency medical technicians found him under the I-29 overpass, Assistant Fire Chief Chris Sorensen said.
The man, who was wearing a helmet, was flown to an Omaha hospital. His name was not being released Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.