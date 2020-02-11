DENISON — A Dow City man was killed over the weekend after he was struck by a train.
Denison Police said Sunday that Kevin Russman of Dow City was killed early Saturday morning at the railroad crossing at South 15th Street and Fifth Avenue South in Denison. It appears Russman were on the tracks when he was struck by an eastbound Union Pacific train. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Union Pacific Railroad Police, Crawford County Memorial Hospital Ambulance, and the Crawford County Medical Examiner assisted at the scene.
Denison Police said the investigation into Russman’s death is ongoing.
