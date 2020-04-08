A man died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Iowa Highway 2 in Page County.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene at about 5:15 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol. The driver of the second vehicle, Michael G. Flynn of Shenandoah, was not injured.
Troopers from the State Patrol determined Flynn was eastbound on Highway 2 in a 1997 GMC Jimmy pickup truck. The pickup slowed to make a left turn onto Avenue C.
The second vehicle, a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, also was eastbound on Highway 2. The motorcycle began braking hard, veered left of center and collided broadside with the turning pickup on the driver's side.
An investigation into the crash continues.
- An earlier version of this story inadvertently listed Flynn as the deceased party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.