A man was shot in the arm early Monday morning, Council Bluffs police said.
Officers went to the Best Western Crossroads of the Bluffs near 24th Street and Interstate 80 at 1:54 a.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital.
Anyone with information should call the criminal investigation division at 712-328-4728 or file an anonymous report at 712-328-STOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.