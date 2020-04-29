A Missouri Valley man was seriously injured after an SUV struck a diesel pump at a gas station in Missouri Valley.
The Iowa State Patrol reported the incident occurred just before 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Taylor Quick Pick, 103 N. Willow Road, near the Interstate 29 exit.
A 31-year-old Omaha man had stopped his 2015 Buick Enclave at a gas pump, when the SUV accelerated forward, striking a diesel pump on the west side of the gas station parking lot. As the pump fell, it struck gas station employee Shawn Squier, 43, of Missouri Valley, in the head.
The patrol reported Squier suffered serious head injuries and was transported by LifeNet helicopter to CHI Health Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
The driver of the Enclave was not injured.
The crash is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol with the assistance of the Missouri Valley Police Department, and Missouri Valley Fire and Rescue.
