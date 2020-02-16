For Jerry Mathiasen, the strong bond he shares with CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs Hospital is all in the family. And it runs deep.
Mathiasen — who will be honored at this year’s Heritage Awards in recognition of his decades of service and philanthropic activities in the community — comes from a family that is steeped in the hospital’s history. A generation ago, his father was a general physician and surgeon at Mercy, where he also served as chief of staff. In addition to his father, Mathiasen’s two uncles and aunt all practiced at Mercy. Also, his mother Arlene was a registered nurse.
“A lot of people remember them as ‘the Mathiasen doctors,” he explained.
He, his twin brother and two of his three siblings, as well as his wife, Cindy, all were born at Mercy. The chapel at Mercy has a statue of St. Luke, patron saint of physicians, in memory of his father, and there is a nurse’s prayer plaque in honor of his mother.
Most poignantly, this strong bond his family had with Mercy came full circle for Mathiasen in September of 2017, when he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia after being admitted the hospital’s ICU unit.
“I felt terrible — I thought I had the flu,” Mathiasen recalled. “My wife Cindy, who is a nurse, was concerned and wanted me to go in and be checked.”
He credits the care he received at Mercy and his entire hematology and oncology team for saving his life. “I am so grateful to the great staff at Mercy — top to bottom,” he reflected.
Among those caregivers and staff who receives gratitude from Mathiasen is Suzanne Matthews, his main cancer nurse who helped treat him during the long weeks of chemotherapy following his diagnosis.
“We affectionately referred to her as ‘Chemo Sue’,” Mathiasen said with a smile. “Sue went above and beyond the call of duty during the intensive care stay and treatments afterward. She was really amazing.”
Cindy added: “We had chemo treatments twice a day. Sue adjusted her hours for the long night sessions often staying at Mercy with us to deliver his chemo every day until 1 a.m. and didn’t complain.”
The couple’s gratitude prompted the creation of the Mathiasen Mercy Hospital Continuing Education fund in partnership with the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, where Jerry Mathiasen served as President and CEO for four years before he retired in December 2017. Through this fund, Mercy staff at any level — physicians, nurses and clinical staff, administrative support, environmental services, nutritionists — will have the opportunity to supplement their continuing education.
What they could not have imagined at the time is who would be the first worthy recipient of their endowed scholarship where there is a blind selection committee process: Suzanne “Chemo Sue” Matthews.
“I was humbled to be the first recipient of the Mathiasen Mercy Hospital Continuing Education scholarship, as I know his creation of the fund was to provide healthcare professionals the opportunity for growth and development to deliver evidenced based quality care,” Matthews reflected.
Matthews said that Jerry Mathiasen embodies the spirit of the Heritage Award with his philanthropic contributions to this community. “During his hospitalization, he impressed me as a giving, determined, and positive man who would not let cancer define him,” she added.
In establishing the scholarship fund, Mathiasan said he and his family had in mind the mission of Mercy to build healthy communities.
“I am evidence of that in several ways,” he reflected. “I am thankful to CHI Health Mercy and for all of the community support as a cancer survivor.”
Mathiasen received several recommendations for the Heritage Award, including from former Governor and now Ambassador to China Terry Branstad and his wife Chris, Iowa Council Foundation President Kari McCann Boutell, former Chair of PCCF Kelly Summy, and others.
“Our president from Iowa, Herbert Hoover, once said ‘public service is a noble profession’,” Amb. Branstad said in his nomination. Mathiasen served for 14 years in state government, much of that as then Governor Branstad’s deputy chief of staff. “Jerry has gone beyond the call of duty to embrace not only public service but also service to his community and local charities through philanthropy.”
“Philanthropy will continue to have a great future in Pottawattamie County and all of Iowa thanks to Jerry’s nonprofit, public and volunteer service,” Boutell concurred in his letter of nomination.
How does Jerry Mathiasen feel about receiving the Heritage Award?
“A lot of words come to mind such as overwhelmed, blessed, humbled, lucky but thankful comes to the top,” he said. “I much appreciate the community of Council Bluffs for accepting me back home 27 years ago.”
The Mathiasens, who also have a family fund through PCCF, have made it a priority to have philanthropy become a family tradition. Their daughter and son, daughter-in-law, and four grandchildren participate in giving through the fund to benefit homeless shelters, city parks and nature centers, and historical preservation, among other worthy causes.
“Every holiday, we try to teach our grandchildren about giving to others, and we choose the charities as a family,” Jerry Mathiasen explained. “Even if it’s dollars, dimes or pennies, the grandchildren participate.”
The family also is teaching gratitude to the next generation of Mathiasens. After a second bout of cancer, Jerry received a bone marrow transplant at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in February of 2019, and is now in remission. Family members, including the grandchildren, wrote thank-you letters to the bone marrow donor.
Mathiasen — who will be receiving the Heritage Award in the Arts & Humanities category — will join others in his family who have received this same honor. His father, Dr. Emmett Mathiasen, was awarded the Health & Human Services Heritage Award in 1988 and his uncle, Dr. Arthur Sciortino, received the Health & Human Services Heritage Award in 1995.
Now in its 37th year, the Mercy Council Bluffs Heritage Awards will be hosted by CHI Health Foundation and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs on March 14, 2020, at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, in Council Bluffs. Proceeds from the event support educational and professional development opportunities for CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs employees. Registration is now open. For more information, contact Abby Jares at Abby.Jares@alegent.org or 712-328-5372.
Individuals and businesses may donate to the Mathiasen Mercy Hospital Continuing Education Fund at PCCF. Donors are eligible for 25% tax credit and PCCF will add 10% to the donation. Visit the Giving tab at ourpccf.org or call PCCF at 712-256-7007.
