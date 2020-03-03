Mitch Kay, 32, filed nomination papers Monday to become the first candidate seeking one of two seats on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors that will be filled in the November general election.
The terms of Supervisors Tim Wichman, currently the board’s chairman pro tem, and Marilyn Jo Drake expire Dec. 31.
Kay, a Republican, is currently employed as vice president of business banking at Security National Bank in Council Bluffs.
He served on the McClelland City Council from 2012 until May 2017 when, as mayor pro tem, he was named as mayor following the death of McClelland Mayor Emmett Dofner. He was elected to the mayor’s office in November 2017 and elected again in November 2019.
Kay grew up on the family farm near McClelland and attended the University of Iowa before graduating from Buena Vista University with a degree in business administration.
If elected, Kay said he would focus on the county’s infrastructure needs and expanding internet availability in the county.
“Internet is available in the county’s cities, but it is not so widely available in the rural areas, especially in the eastern part of the county,” he said.
“I’m a product of the county,” Kay said. “I grew up on the family farm and understand the needs of the county’s rural areas. I’ve also worked and made friends in the cities and have an understanding of those needs.
“I think my background in banking will help ensure that the county runs as wisely and as efficiently as possible,” he said
Kay is getting married in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.