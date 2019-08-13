Westfair may be over, but the community is still seeing its impact.
McMullen Ford donated a whole hog purchased at Westfair to the Council Bluffs Fire Department for the department’s annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Shootout. The event is a three-day fundraiser that will run Thursday through Saturday at the Southwest Iowa Sportsman Club, 22869 Jamett Road, Glenwood, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.
“It’s a good cause we’re happy to be a part of it,” said Dan McMullen, vice president at McMullen Ford. “We just like to be involved in the community and be a part of everything.”
Mallory Goodman, sixth-grader of the Hazel Dell Challengers 4-H group, raised the donated hog.
This was her second year showing hogs, and she learned a new trick from her experience.
“You put a marshmallow on some sort of stick, or something, and hold it out in front of their nose so that way they keep their head up,” she said.
The previous year, her grandfather and a trucking company had purchased Goodman’s hogs.
Around 70 to 75 hogs were shown at Westfair this year, five or 10 more than the previous year, according to Tom Trede, co-chairman of Westfair’s 4-H sales committee.
Jeff Hodges, owner and operator of Minden Meat Market, donates his time and energy to carve the meat for the fundraiser.
“It’s just nice to be able to support the 4-H kids, and anything I can do to help with any other nonprofit type things and donation.” Hodges said.
Fire Union No. 15 of Council Bluffs and No. 385 of Omaha will join together for the event.
In the past five years, the unions jointly raised over $100,000 to donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
“Our goal this year is to clear $25,000 to donate to the MDA,” said Dave Andersen of the Council Bluffs Fire Department.
Tickets for the shootout are $100 to shoot a day, and lunch is a free will offering.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and buns were also donated for anyone who wants a non-pork food option.
Tickets include shells, clay, shooting two rounds of trap, one round of skeet, one round of sporting clays, and some special shoots this year including: a 22 shoot, a golf ball shoot, and an archery shoot.
Raffle prizes worth $3,500 were also donated for the event.
To register or for more information, contact Andersen at daveandersen@councilbluffs-ia.gov.
