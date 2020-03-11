The Muscular Dystrophy Association announced today it will postpone the annual MDA Gala scheduled to be held at the Mid-America Center this weekend.
"Although we do not yet know with certainty the level of risk that the Covid-19 outbreak will bring to the community at-large, we do know that the neuromuscular disorder population is at higher risk than the general population," a statement from the Muscular Dystrophy Association said. "Therefore, in order to be responsive to the families we serve, we are putting the 22nd Annual MDA Gala on hold until we can be certain that all involved can safely participate.
Please note that this decision was not made lightly, and while we are incredibly disappointed, the health of our community is our priority. We will keep everyone updated on future plans for the Annual MDA Gala, and all tickets will be honored."
For up-to-the-minute information about Covid-19, go online to mda.org/covid19 and the CDC website.
Those with questions regarding the event are asked to contact Danielle at djelensperger@mdausa.org.
