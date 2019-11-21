Medians.
Dividers both physical and metaphorical. And they’ll be up for debate again as the city moves forward on the reconstruction of West Broadway.
The Council Bluffs City Council will hold a public hearing and is scheduled to vote on the fourth phase of the reconstruction at its Dec. 16 meeting.
The fourth segment of work will completely rebuild West Broadway from just west of 24th Street to just west of 19th Street, according to the city.
Mayor Matt Walsh explained that a portion of medians included in the third phase were not completed and have been moved to the fourth phase.
Walsh said a small portion — “less than half a block” — of median remains to be constructed near Hy-Vee and will be included in 2020 construction. Segment four contains no other medians, with the rest of the work featuring stamped concrete in the middle lane similar to other areas of West Broadway. Segment five, which will finish work going toward 16th Street, currently includes medians.
The first two segments of the project stretch from 36th Street to 29th Street and do not include medians. The third segment from 28th Street to 24th Street includes medians covering a portion of the center roadway, mostly in front of Thomas Jefferson High School.
Construction of segment four is slated to begin in the spring of 2020.
Median portions have been in the plan, removed and put back in over the course of the last three-plus years in a saga that has divided community members. West Broadway medians played a key role in the 2017 and 2019 city elections.
It’s possible some members of the council will move to delay the December segment four vote until January, when council members-elect Chad Hannan and Joe Disalvo will replace Councilman Nate Watson and Councilwoman Sharon White.
White, Watson and Councilman Mike Wolf voted in favor of putting medians back into the plan for the third segment at the council’s Jan. 28 meeting. In November of 2018 those three voted to put medians in the master plan for segments three and five. Councilman Roger Sandau and Councilwoman Melissa Head voted against both those resolutions.
It’s possible the new council in January would remove medians from the fourth and fifth segments. Head said she hopes the December vote will be tabled to January.
Wolf said he plans to vote for the segment four plan at the December meeting, citing safety as a key factor in including the structures. He also noted that concerns about new businesses not building on West Broadway in areas with medians have been debunked with new construction in areas with medians.
Asked if he’d vote to table the vote, Wolf said he wouldn’t.
“I see no reason to postpone,” he said. “I think we have a greater risk of losing potential new businesses by continuing to be indecisive and not sending a clear forward-thinking and forward-looking message.”
White said she also plans to vote for the plan at the December meeting and would not vote to table the issue. She said she’s concerned postponement could delay spring construction.
Attempts to reach Sandau and Watson on Wednesday were unsuccessful, but both have been consistent in their voting on the matter: Sandau against medians, Watson in favor of them.
Asked if he’d vote to remove medians, Disalvo said, “I will cross that bridge when I get to it.”
Hannan said that while “it’s no secret I was against medians” during the most recent votes, he wouldn’t make a final decision until speaking with owners who would have medians in front of their business.
Hannan said voters made their voice clear in the November election and the new council should make decisions regarding the fourth and fifth segments.
“It should be the pleasure of the ongoing council, not the lame duck council,” he said. “It’d be an absolute mistake if the December vote doesn’t get tabled.”
Both Walsh and Hannan noted the December approval vote is in line with how the city has handled the previous segments. Walsh said it’s not an attempt to vote before the new council members take their seat.
“There is a sitting council today that has the right to vote,” Walsh said. “If (at least) three council members decided they wanted to hold it over until the next session, they could do that. The catch is, at some point we have to get it done so we can get it out to bid from contractors. I don’t think holding the vote at the first meeting in January would be a deal breaker. It’s up to the will of the council.”
Reconstruction of West Broadway in phase four will include the replacement of pavement, traffic signals, street lights, sidewalks and storm sewers with drainage improvements as a major objective, the city said.
The project also includes streetscape amenities, including decorative pedestrian lights, brick paver bands behind the curbs and at intersections, ornamental fencing, ornamental arms for street lights, concrete pavers in crosswalks, decorative paving in the center turn lane and at key intersections, raised planted medians, neighborhood masonry columns and trees.
The streetscape elements will be paid for by the Iowa West Foundation as part of its roughly $9 million pledge to cover all beautification costs for all five segments of work.
Here’s a further look at “Medians: The Story That Won’t End”:
In October 2016, the council approved a plan that would have seen 20% of West Broadway with median coverage. Earlier proposals called for up to 80% median coverage, with negotiations lowering that to 20%.
Sandau was the lone vote against the plan in 2016.
The aftermath of that vote saw a number of businesses voicing concerns about the medians, saying business would be hurt by the reduced chances to turn left. Some residents decried the structures as well, with around 2,000 people signing a petition against the medians.
White, Watson, Walsh, Wolf and others in support of medians have pointed to increased safety in areas with medians as well as studies that show that — after a dip in business during construction — areas with medians see a return to pre-construction sales and sometimes see increased sales.
Walsh has often noted that medians help slow down traffic, allowing consumers more time to make the decision to patronize a business.
In March 2017, Sandau brought forward an amendment to remove medians from the master plan. The council voted 3-2 to approve the amendment. Head, Sandau and then-Councilman Al Ringgenberg voted for the motion, while White and Watson voted against the measure.
Wolf replaced Ringgenberg on the council in January of 2018 and proved to be the deciding vote in two median-related decisions: To put medians back into the master plan for segments three through five at a November 2018 meeting and to approve segment four plans with medians in January.
Watson said those votes were a return to the compromise plan first approved in October 2016.
