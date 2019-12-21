Thanks to members of Leadership Council Bluffs class 32, 12 rooms at the McDermott Pavilion at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs will have fresh paint and patients will receive gifts this year — without staff paying for it themselves.
The Leadership CB class members have painted five rooms so far, with plans to paint the 12 child/adolescent rooms in the pavilion at 800 Mercy Drive.
Members who painted were Kerry Wiles, Mallory Davis, Jamie Neelon, Tim Galligan and Chad Bartlett.
The Leadership CB program, offered by the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, is used to identify and develop potential leaders within the community. Each year the Leadership CB class splits into groups that complete a Community Trustee Project that works to make an impact in the area.
The group working at McDermott picked the spot because they believed they could do “the most good here.”
“Painting a room may not sound fun, but I got to know these guys and it’s been pretty rewarding as well,” Davis said.
Thursday was the first time the group brought in donations. Although, it was their second time painting. They had painted three rooms two weeks ago, and finished two more Thursday.
“We wanted to create a welcoming space for (the patients),” Wiles said.
Wiles felt that painting the child/adolescent rooms would particularly make an impact. She said the new paint would create a calm, welcoming environment for the kids. Paint can also last for years, so Wiles liked the idea of making a difference that will last into the future.
The hospital chose a tan paint color for the rooms. The Leadership CB team provided the manpower. And members also helped through collecting donations.
They donated $750 and around six bags of winter clothing.
Staff members at the McDermott Pavilion bought presents for the patients out of their own pocket in previous years.
“We had one nurse that gave her own shoes to a patient so the patient could leave since it was snowing outside,” said Jill Halverson with CHI Health Mercy.
Halverson said the donations have been huge to “alleviate the burden on staff during the holidays.”
Neelon took the leadership role for collecting supplies. The need for donations was spread by word of mouth and on Facebook. Local businesses Shanks Law Firm, Barley’s and The Porch also had boxes for donations.
“Leadership Council Bluffs made a huge difference this year and we very much appreciate their help,” Halverson said.
The Leadership CB class of 32 will continue painting into the upcoming year. The group said they are hoping donations and others volunteering will continue as well.
Anyone wanting to volunteer should call the hospital at 712-328 5000 and request the volunteer services. Donations can be made through the CHI Health Foundation at chihealth.com/en/about-us/foundation.html.
