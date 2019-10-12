Hospital employees and construction workers alike — all wearing Pink Out T-shirts — gathered on the hillside overlooking Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s new medical building Friday to mark a collaboration in the fight against cancer.
In October, the fight against cancer focuses on breast cancer; and Jennie has promoted a host of activities to both raise awareness of breast cancer and to help raise funds for the fight against it.
“It’s been 20 years since the Breast Health Center at Jennie was started,” said Dr. Mike Zlomke. “You don’t have to go anywhere else. The most up-to-date treatment is available right here.”
Erika Goodrich, strategic growth manager for The Graham Group’s Construction Division, which is building the new JE facility near the hospital’s parking garage, said the Pink Out activities have provided the company a good way for the firm to give back to the community.
Founded in 1981 The Graham Group is a construction management and general contracting firm focused primarily on the healthcare and commercial construction markets. Goodrich said the company is working with 53 of the 118 hospitals in Iowa.
Nearly 50 local and area companies and businesses have helped sponsor Pink Out events that will continue through the remainder of the month.
Events include today’s Loess Hills Harley Davidson’s “Save the Twins” poker run. On Oct. 19, CB Jazzercise will host pinkercise classes from 7:30 a.m. until noon. Also planned for Oct. 19 is the First Row Fitness half marathon rowathon hosted at Full Fledged Brewing.
Pink our events are also planned Oct. 17 at the Vine Street Cellars in Glenwood and Oct. 18 at the Malvern Community Center.
