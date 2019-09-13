Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital will offer a free men’s health night Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the hospital’s 2HA Classroom.
Physicians, including urologist Dr. Brent Wakefield and surgeon Dr. Eric Bendorf, will be on hand to answer questions regarding a variety of men’s health issues. Free prostate and hernia screenings will also be offered to those men who meet requirements set by the American Urological Association.
“The fact is, many men either ignore or choose not to seek the answers they need to live a healthy life” said Joe Poore, Jennie’s director of surgical services. “We felt that offering men a different environment to ask their questions where they can get answers that really help is something they’d appreciate.”
In addition to prostate and hernia screenings, the new da Vinci surgical robot will be on display. For many procedures, it allows for reduced pain, scarring, complications and a quicker return to normal activities.
“The Robot is a tremendous benefit to all patients throughout southwest Iowa” said Poore. “It’s amazing technology that is proven to work. Reduced pain and quicker recovery is what everyone wants. The da Vinci robot is helping make that happen for many of our surgical patients.”
Medical providers will also discuss diabetes concerns, stroke warning signs and low T (testosterone).
No pre-registration is required. Please park in the 201 Building parking lot for easy access. Call 712-396-4200 with any questions.
