Women who have been victims of domestic violence, sex trafficking or faced homelessness have a little more support as of Oct. 22.
After just over a month of collecting underwear, bras and feminine products in July and August, Micah House and the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus were officially recognized as an affiliate of the nonprofit I Support the Girls.
“We are super excited to be an official affiliate of I Support the Girls and look forward to helping those right here in our community,” said Clarrissa Newman, campus coordinator for the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus.
At the beginning of August 166 bras had been donated and an additional 84 were needed within 15 days.
On Aug.18 the tally stood at 912 bras, 1,516 tampons, 4,409 pads, and 386 new pairs of underwear, according to a press release from the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus.
The collected items were distributed at Micah House, Lydia House, Stephen Center and Phoenix House.
Newman had originally contacted I Support the Girls after she saw that Iowa and Nebraska did not have an affiliate chapter.
As a current affiliate, the campus will continue collecting: new or gently used bras, sealed packages of menstrual hygiene items and new underwear.
Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the campus. Donors should indicate that the donation is specifically for I Support the Girls.
Business or organizations can make arrangements to host a drive by contacting Newman at 712-323-4416 or clarrissa.newman@lakincampus.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.