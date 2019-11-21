The Rupert Dunklau Foundation of Lincoln, Nebraska, is challenging the Micah House to match a $20,000 grant.
If the same amount can be raised by individual donors, the foundation will award Micah House the funds.
This challenge allows Micah House another incentive to encourage new donors, existing donors and lapsed donors to come forward in support of its mission, according to a release from the Micah House.
“This is an opportunity for donors to make their gift go even further. By doubling your donation, more children, families and women experiencing homelessness will have a safe place to sleep at night,” said Jaymes Sime, executive director of Micah House. “I can’t think of a better way to give back to the community during this season of giving.”
The Micah House has less than one year to gather the matching amount, said Daylee Olsen, marketing and community relations coordinator.
“We hope that this inspires our generous community to give graciously so we can fulfill this matching goal as soon as possible,“ Sime said.
To learn more about Micah House and donate in support of the matching grant, visit themicahhouse.org.
