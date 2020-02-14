It’s Girl Scout cookie season, and the youngsters at the Micah House homeless shelter in Council Bluffs are back at it.
Girl Scout Troop 64224 has kicked off this year’s cookie selling season by taking orders and hosting drive-up cookie booths, according to the Micah House. The organization said its the only homeless shelter in Iowa and Nebraska to offer a Girl Scout Troop for school-aged girls.
“Girl Scouts offers the young girls at Micah House the opportunity to spend time with their peers who are facing a similar situation,” Kayla Terrillion, Micah House child program specialist, said in a release. “Through the troop, girls can gain confidence by completing projects, setting and achieving goals, and learning life skills.”
In addition to selling online, the troop, founded in 2018, offers drive-up cookie booths. Girl Scout cookie lovers can stop by the Micah House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Feb. 22, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 29.
The Micah House said the troop’s 2020 goal is to sell 900 boxes of cookies before the end of the season. To buy cookies online go to bit.ly/MHCookies20 or call 712-323-4416 to place an order for pick-up.
