Micah House is one of 200 finalists who could win one of the 40, $25,000 grants offered through the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant program.
These grants are part of the State Farm Neighborhood of Good Initiative program to help fund neighborhood education, safety and community development projects.
“This is the first time we have the opportunity for the grant thanks to guidance and support from Omaha-based State Farm Agent Tyler Peschong,” said Kate Meyer, community development specialist for Micah House.
Voting began today, and closes on Aug. 23. Anyone 18 or older can vote 10 times a day each day.
“You can use all 10 votes for one cause or spread them out among multiple causes,” said Kelly Pargett, public affairs brand promotion specialist for State Farm.
Results will be announced on Sept. 25.
“Causes with the most votes will win. If you care about a particular cause, go vote,” Pargett said.
So far 250 organizations were awarded $7 million through the program.
To vote go to neighborhoodassist.com.
