Micah House and New Visions shelters each received $20,000 grants Tuesday to help local families and people who are dealing with homelessness.
First National Bank of Omaha awarded a total of $1.04 million in community development grants to 58 organizations in Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas and South Dakota, Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy, said in a release Tuesday.
The grants, which support programs focused on educated workforce initiatives that will help strengthen individual core competencies and lead to improving personal economic self-sufficiency, mark the bank’s final disbursement of grant funding for the year.
Grant recipients in Council Bluffs included:
- $20,000 — Micah House in Council Bluffs to provide support services along with access to resources to gain permanent housing and employment while addressing barriers to stability.
- $20,000 — New Visions Homeless Services in Council Bluffs to support employment training and placement for those experiencing homelessness.
First National Bank of Omaha awarded $717,000 in community development grants to 33 organizations across western Iowa and Nebraska. Grants supporting educated workforce initiatives will enable a projected 18,555 individuals to move closer to self-sufficiency.
First National Bank of Omaha also awarded $820,000 in community development grants to 45 organizations in Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas in May of this year.
The grants support programs focused on increasing access to affordable housing, revitalizing neighborhoods and building strong local economies.
First National Bank of Omaha awarded a total of $1,862,000 in community development grants in 2019 to 103 organizations across its seven-state service area.
“At First National Bank of Omaha, we are committed to helping individuals live prosperous lives,” said Gorynski. “Our Community Development Grant program is dedicated to improving economic self-sufficiency by partnering with community organizations that provide education, training and life-skills improvement that help individuals across our footprint gain employment, advance their careers and improve their financial well-being.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.