The Pacific Life Foundation has awarded the Micah House in Council Bluffs a $7,500 grant to further the organization's work supporting children, families and women experiencing homelessness.
Micah House officials said the grant will benefit hundreds of homeless individuals.
“Funding from Pacific Life Foundation will enable Micah House to continue to provide shelter and services to some of the most vulnerable individuals” in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area, shelter officials said in a release.
The grant is part of $282,500 in grants from the foundation to nonprofit organizations in the areas of arts and culture, civic, community and economic development, education and health and human services, the release said. Micah House House was one of 32 nonprofit agencies to receive a grant from the Pacific Life Foundation on Jan. 15.
Founded in 1984, the foundation and Pacific Life insurance has contributed more than $116 million to community and national nonprofit organizations. Go to pacificlifefoundation.com for more information.
“Micah House is grateful for the support from the Pacific Life Foundation. With so many children, families, and women seeking safety and shelter, this grant will allow us to continue to provide vital services that will help them get back on their feet,” Jaymes Sime, executive director of Micah House, said in the release.
Micah House is an emergency homeless shelter that serves single women and families in the metro area and southwest Iowa, providing safe shelter, meals, case management services, health care access and adult budgeting classes.
