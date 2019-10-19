Veterinary technicians see it all.
They are used to teeth bared and claws extended from animals who are scared and angry, sometimes getting bit or scratched in their efforts when examining stray and surrendered animals. They are frequent flea and tick removers. They catch and treat illnesses in cats and dogs with a host of medications. They monitor weights, examine ears, extract odd parasites (such as cuterebra larvae), remove stiches, clean wounds and re-dress injuries.
They also give advice to potential adopters, microchip pets, and shave hair mats off animals. Did I mention they also intake animals and work alongside Animal Control? They perform euthanasia, when necessary, for animals at the shelter and for the public. They also do private cremations so an owner can bring home the cremains of their beloved pet. And, yes, all these instances can take place in just one day.
We know, first and foremost, how important it is to have veterinary technicians in the world. They hold a crucial responsibility of looking after animals and their welfare. Even though we should value the work of veterinary technicians every single day of the year, Veterinary Technician Appreciation Week is the perfect time to appreciate their commitment and care for all animals and in 2019 it runs from Oct. 12 to 19. The National Veterinary Technician Week was first celebrated in 1993 and since then, it’s celebrated every year during third week of October. Please show them how much you love and respect them — they deserve it! After all, they’re the ones who, alongside your veterinarian, make your dog or cat happy and help keep them healthy.
Our Halloween Howl 5K Fun Run and 1.5 Mile Walk is just one week away. We will accept registrations up to the day of the event and the fee to enter is just $25. The 5K Fun Run and 1.5 Mile Walk start at 9 a.m. with registrations beginning at 8 at New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive. We are incredibly appreciative for our event sponsors. Thank you to the Cimino Family for being our 2019 Presenting Paw Sponsor. Thank you to Ameristar Casino Hotel, Availa Bank, Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic, Doll Distributing, Inc., and the Shanahan Family for being our Gold Shoe sponsors and Judd Knispel State Farm and Fastrax Entertainment for being our Silver Shoe sponsor. We also thank Family Fare for providing refreshments to our participants post-run and New Horizon Presbyterian Church for allowing us to hold the event at their site. A DJ will be on site to keep things hopping everyone energized.
Also, today is the day to shop at a local boutique, Dusted Charm, located at 126 E. Broadway. Twenty-five percent of their sales will be directed back to the Midlands Humane Society to help animals in need.
So go find some gifts for yourself, your friends, your mom or your sister. You can check them out online at dustedcharm.com or visit their Facebook page.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Urgent Pet Care: Hutch is a 3.5-year-old male and he wonders why he keeps getting overlooked (he’s been here since April). He is quiet, gentle, gets along with other cats and loves to have his chin scratched.
It’s always a good day with Rosie around. This 12-year-old “larger than life” gal is looking for a perfect lap to while away the day.
Dino is a cute 1-year-old neutered male Lab mix who arrived as a stray. This guy is the life of the party and is looking to join an active home.
Beautiful Tempura says, “adopt me!” This sweet girl is a 1-year-old shorthair who arrived as a stray.
Come visit these wonderful pets and all their friends. We open at 11 a.m. today. And don’t forget to register for Halloween Howl on Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. You can easily sign up for this fundraising event via our website or in person at 1020 Railroad Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.