Many community members have noticed a variety of songbirds around the Bluffs area in January, sticking around during this year’s mild, late fall and early winter.
The Collins family has seen plenty at their home on Ridge View Road, thanks in large part to a special suet feed blend and heated bird bath.
“We’re very excited to see all the birds, and all the different kinds of birds,” said David Collins, who along with wife Cindy and family members work to make their yard a destination for migratory birds.
Songbirds and others have stuck around largely because of the light weather — including little snow and temperatures that have hung around the 30s or higher — according to Joel Jorgensen, Nebraska Game Commission non-game bird program manager.
“In the long term we’re seeing birds stick around in our latitude more than, let’s say, 50 years ago,” Jorgensen said.
Waterfowl and some songbirds like the ruby-crowned kinglet have stayed longer than expected. Other birds that often migrate to areas like Kansas or Oklahoma have also stuck around longer than usual as well, he said.
Based on environmental changes, Jorgensen expects lighter winters will continue into the future. With no need to migrate, more birds could remain in the area.
“One thing I think has been seen is milder winters are going to be expected going forward,” he said. “Birds are going to respond to those environmental conditions.”
Some organizations and people have fed and cared for these birds during the winter providing either water or bird feed, including the Collins family.
Suet is a high-energy formulation of animal fat and other ingredients to attract insect eating birds. It’s also a quick source of fat and heat, according to birdsforever.com. Both bird seed and suet are available at farm supply and other stores, although the Collins found birds are more attracted to the homemade grub.
“They like this recipe more than the other stuff,” Cindy Collins said
Collins and the family had been using a suet recipe from Birds&Bloom Magazine after they found it a year ago.
The recipe calls for “equal parts nutritious treats and creativity,” according to the magazine. The recipe is listed below, although Collins said her mix always turns out a “little different” each time.
The recipe includes:
• 1 store bought package of lard
• 1 cup of peanut butter
• 1 cup quick oats
• 1 cup raisins
• 1 cup of peanuts
• 1 cup of bird seed.
The recipe typically takes 30 minutes, Cindy Collins said.
According to the magazine: Start by melting the lard, then add peanut butter and melt a second time. After melting stir in remaining ingredients. Lastly, scoop the mixture into a tin foil when slightly cooled and freeze it. If the mixture is “soupy,” add a handful of Rice Krispies cereal.
Some ways Collins changes the recipe was by adding cheerios, or by not adding peanut butter. So far the birds have liked the cheerios, but didn’t like the mix without peanut butter.
Although it’s more work than store bought food, the Collins family has enjoyed the birds that stop by the residence.
David Collins estimated 50 birds visit per day.
Blue jays, doves, flickers, robins, sparrows, starlings, turkeys, waxwings and woodpeckers are a few birds that have made an appearance.
“We enjoy seeing the cardinals, the scarlet tanager and eastern bluebirds,” David Collins said, “but we love seeing them all.”
