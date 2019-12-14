$500 million.
That’s the milestone Iowa West Foundation celebrated Friday, commemorating $500 million in grant and initiative funding during an event that highlighted those who’ve benefited over the years. And when you include the organization’s 50% match requirement, that’s $1 billion invested in the area.
“It’s a tremendous milestone for our community,” foundation President and CEO Pete Tulipana said after the event, held at Ameristar Casino. “When you look at the collective impact that the Iowa West Foundation and its partners have had on our communities, it’s really important for all of us to stop and reflect on the, ‘wow.’”
The celebration highlighted the areas they’ve focused on over the years, including addressing homelessness, education, economic development and arts, culture and entertainment, along with a bevy of city and county projects and programs.
A number of community members from those areas addressed a crowd of about 100 people at the event.
Jaymes Sime with the Micah House talked about going through a scrapbook detailing the history of the organization and mentioned a few headlines: In 1993, “Shelter feels budget pinch.” In 1996, “Micah House running in the red.” In 1998, “Micah House should make it,” regarding a grant from the Iowa West Foundation.
“Those headlines haven’t existed in the Nonpareil since,” Sime said. “Iowa West has had an immense impact on our work, and I can’t say enough how much that means to me and the folks we serve. We’re able to look people in the eye and say, ‘We value you. You’re a neighbor, you’re a citizen. We’re going to wrap our arms around and support you.’
“I can’t imagine the work we would’ve done without Iowa West,” Sime continued. “Those headlines would’ve read, ‘Shelter closes because of lack of funding.’”
Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tim Wichman mentioned investments in the county, including parks and recreation initiatives, the county recycling center in Oakland and public health projects.
Wichman also mentioned the Community Improvements to Increase Economic Stability program, which has provided rural cities the chance to improve their downtown areas, address safety issues and make infrastructure improvements — to the tune of more than $12 million.
“We as a community and a county have come a long way since the discussion of riverboat gaming began in the early 90s. Who would have thought back then what we would have today?” Wichman said.
Over more than 20 years of operation, Iowa West has invested more than $237 in helping the City of Council Bluffs, on projects and programs including parks and recreation, the library, the Mid-America Center, Iowa West Fieldhouse, 100 Block, Veterans Plaza and more.
Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said that other communities in Iowa that have a similar arrangements with a nonprofit tied to gaming, “they haven’t had the impact the Iowa West has.”
“To be able to consistently make the grants they’ve been able to make to make Council Bluffs a better place is a phenomenon I don’t think anybody ever anticipated and that many are grateful for,” Walsh said. “Thanks to Iowa West’s leadership and commitment to public-private partnerships, the City of Council Bluffs has received financial support for a multitude of amenities that have enhanced the quality of life for all our local residents.”
Alan Byers, general manager of the Field House, said its opening “has had a huge impact on youth sports in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa.”
“The Foundation’s commitment to set aside time at no cost for local youth sports programs has tremendously increased the number of youths participating,” Byers said. “We constantly hear from parents how proud they are to have a facility like this in Council Bluffs.”
Chris LaFerla, executive director of Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, said investments in education “have demonstrated a commitment to learning and understanding education best practices, identifying what works and helping to improve the quality of the education programs provided by our schools. These investments span from cradle to career.”
The event closed with a blast of confetti and a whole lot of smiles.
“It is our vision to create a community where families want to live and businesses want to locate because of the quality of life and standard of living,” Tulipana said. “Our goal is transformational impact.”
